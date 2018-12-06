VnExpress International
Hanoi deploys 1,000 plus police force for Vietnam-Philippines clash

By Ba Do   December 6, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Fans hold national flags on a Hanoi street to celebrate Vietnam's victory over Philippines at the AFF semifinal first leg match on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

More than 1,000 police personnel will patrol Hanoi streets before and after the Vietnam-Philippines second leg AFF Suzuki Cup football match.

To ensure public order and safety before and after the second leg semifinal clash Thursday between Vietnam and the Philippines at the My Dinh Stadium in the capital city, more than 1,000 traffic police and hundreds of armed police officers will be on duty.

Vietnam won the first leg 2-1 in their away match. The second leg begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the My Dinh National Stadium to decide which team will head into the finals against Malaysia on December 11.

The police personnel will pay particular attention to patrolling the area around My Dinh and downtown streets around the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area to circulate traffic and curb heavy congestion.

Traffic police will cooperate with the armed officers through the night.

On Sunday, traffic police in Ho Chi Minh City fined 55 traffic violations as fans stormed the streets to celebrate the victory of the national football team in the first leg of AFF Cup semi-finals.

In Hanoi, police had to set up barriers to prevent chaos around the Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake. Scores of fans who burned flares and engaged in disorderly behavior were taken to police stations. 

Watch the street celebrations in Hanoi on Sunday night.

Saigon police crack down on crazy football fans for traffic violations
 
 

Tags: Hanoi police force AFF Cup Vietnam-Philippine My Dinh Stadium traffic violations
 
