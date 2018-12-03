Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations

Downtown streets are flooded with motorbikes and national flags in Saigon as fans celebrate the AFF victory against the Philippines Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Minutes after the final whistle blew and Vietnam scored a 2-1 win against the Philippines in first leg of their AFF Cup semifinal encounter, fans stormed the streets of major cities, particularly Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in their thousands, waving the national fag, wearing national flag t-shirts and hooting horns.

As this has become a predictable event, hundreds of police officers were also on the streets to curb some of the more extreme behavior by fans, especially speeding, carrying too many people on a bike and not wearing helmets.

In HCMC, police seized 25 motorbikes and issued fines for 55 traffic violations on Sunday night. Drivers apparently drunk were stopped and tested. The presence of excess alcohol in a driver’s blood or breath can attract fines of VND2 to 18 million ($85-767).

In Hanoi, traffic police had to set up barriers to prevent chaos around the Hoan Kiem pedestrian area. Scores of fans who burned flares and engaged in highly disorderly behavior were taken to police stations.

Vietnam and the Philippines will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6.

Watch the street celebrations in Hanoi on Sunday night.