VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations

By Nguyen Quy   December 3, 2018 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations
Downtown streets are flooded with motorbikes and national flags in Saigon as fans celebrate the AFF victory against the Philippines Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Traffic police fined 55 traffic violations Sunday night as Saigon residents stormed the streets to celebrate a Vietnamese football victory.

Minutes after the final whistle blew and Vietnam scored a 2-1 win against the Philippines in first leg of their AFF Cup semifinal encounter, fans stormed the streets of major cities, particularly Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in their thousands, waving the national fag, wearing national flag t-shirts and hooting horns.

As this has become a predictable event, hundreds of police officers were also on the streets to curb some of the more extreme behavior by fans, especially speeding, carrying too many people on a bike and not wearing helmets.

In HCMC, police seized 25 motorbikes and issued fines for 55 traffic violations on Sunday night. Drivers apparently drunk were stopped and tested. The presence of excess alcohol in a driver’s blood or breath can attract fines of VND2 to 18 million ($85-767).

In Hanoi, traffic police had to set up barriers to prevent chaos around the Hoan Kiem pedestrian area. Scores of fans who burned flares and engaged in highly disorderly behavior were taken to police stations.

Vietnam and the Philippines will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6.

Watch the street celebrations in Hanoi on Sunday night.

Saigon police crack down on crazy football fans for traffic violations
 
 

Saigon police crack down on football fans for traffic violations

Related News:

AFF Cup

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

See more
Tags: AFF Cup football sports Vietnam Philippines celebrations
 
Read more
Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

 
go to top