Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

National flags fly high as Hanoi fans celebrate the country's victory over the Philippines on Thursday night. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

In Saigon, police seized 56 motorbikes and issued fines for 78 traffic violations Thursday night. On Sunday, 55 traffic violations were fined in celebrations that followed Vietnam’s victory in the first leg of the AFF Cup semifinals.

Meanwhile, Hanoi police detained more than 10 fans who burned flares and engaged in disorderly behavior in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem lake.

The mayhem began minutes after the final whistle blew at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Vietnam secured a ticket to the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Thursday night with a 4-2 semifinal aggregate over the Philippines, and the whole country seemed to roar with happiness.

As they hit downtown streets, mostly on motorbikes and cars, many fans got carried away and committed the usual violations of speeding, not wearing helmets and carrying more than two people on a bike.

Vietnam’s next encounter is an away match against Malaysia, the other finalist, on December 11. The second leg will be played at home in Hanoi on December 15.