Pokemon Go player has smartphone snatched in Saigon

People flocking to Tao Dan Park in Ho Chi Minh City in search of virtual creatures that appear on their smartphone screens. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Thu

A woman in Ho Chi Minh City lost her smartphone to a robber while she was roaming in a major theme park on Monday night with her eyes glued to the popular mobile phone game Pokemon Go.

She was reportedly playing the game on an iPhone 6S in Tao Dan Park when a teenager came up behind her and snatched the phone out of her hand.

The victim was caught off guard and shouted out loud for help. The robber was caught by a park security guard after a short chase and handed over to the police.

According to the police report, 19-year-old Nguyen Van Hieu has been detained for questioning.

Hieu said he was in Tao Dan Park at 10.20 p.m. on Monday for a workout when he saw the female victim playing Pokemon Go on her iPhone.

He crept up behind her waiting for the right moment to snatch the phone before trying to make a run for it.

Considering that the average monthly salary in Vietnam is around $200, an iPhone 6S which costs around VND15 million ($700) is a luxury for most Vietnamese people.

Police told Pokemon Go players to stay vigilant following the incident.

Global phenomenon Pokemon Go was officially released in Vietnam last Saturday. Since then the mobile game that superimposes a virtual world on real-life locations has attracted thousands of players in the country’s major cities.

However, its popularity has also sparked safety fears. There have been numerous traffic violations since its release, and police have caught people playing the game while driving their motorbikes or parking their vehicles in restricted areas.

