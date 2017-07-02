VnExpress International
Vietnam cracks down on violent road traffic violators

By Phuong Son   July 2, 2017 | 06:41 pm GMT+7

An online video of a policeman being thrown off a running truck has really upset the government.

The Ministry of Public Security has signed a decision allowing police to resort to any legal means necessary to deal with people who break traffic laws, following a rise in the number of reckless drivers who are failing to comply with police. 

The order was issued on Sunday in response to a shocking video which has gone viral online showing a truck driver plowing straight into two traffic officers in the central provine of Ha Tinh after being caught speeding.

He then made a sharp turn and threw an officer off who was clinging onto a wing mirror. The officer is receiving medical treatment.

The driver was arrested .

In April, a truck driver also drove into a traffic cop who was fatally crushed by the vehicle.

