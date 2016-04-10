The most read Vietnamese newspaper
thanh hoa
Human tsunami touches down on Vietnam beach
Thanh Hoa Province's famous Sam Son Beach is being mobbed by 70,000 people per day, creating a man-made (literally) spectacle that stretches down the ...
Dead fish found in second Thanh Hoa river; seafood processing plant suspected
Tens of thousands of dead farm-raised fish have been found floating on the Bach Lang River in Thanh Hoa just days ...
Thanh Hoa: 8,300 illegal Vietnamese workers in China
The northern province of Thanh Hoa has detected about 8,300 of its residents having illegally crossed the border to seek jobs in China via Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces.
April 10, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
