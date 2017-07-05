The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
sex work
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers
The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.
Should Vietnam open red light districts?
A red light district on tourist-haven Phu Quoc? Let the debate begin.
Top Vietnamese lawmaker calls for setting up 'red-light areas' in special economic zones
'Life has such realistic demands. We’ve got to go with the flow and work out an appropriate management mechanism.'
September 12, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman fined for offering sex services to policeman in Malaysia
She pleaded guilty and paid the fine of $465 at a trial on Tuesday.
July 05, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7