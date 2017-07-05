VnExpress International
Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers

The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.

Should Vietnam open red light districts?

A red light district on tourist-haven Phu Quoc? Let the debate begin. 

Top Vietnamese lawmaker calls for setting up 'red-light areas' in special economic zones

'Life has such realistic demands. We’ve got to go with the flow and work out an appropriate management mechanism.'
September 12, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese woman fined for offering sex services to policeman in Malaysia

She pleaded guilty and paid the fine of $465 at a trial on Tuesday.
July 05, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
 
