Rape of men and boys in Central African Republic is 'ignored' crime
Fighters have used sexual violence against men and boys as a tool to 'humiliate, emasculate, and terrorize' perceived enemies.
Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman
The 28-year-old nail bar worker was killed for ‘depraved sexual lust and financial greed,’ prosecutors said.
Family of Vietnamese girl killed in Japan seeks public support to press for trial
They want the man suspected of raping and murdering their 9-year-old daughter to be sentenced to death.
January 31, 2018 | 05:21 pm GMT+7
Dozens of rape victim support centers to open in India
Fifty-one centers will be opened in Madhya Pradesh state which has the country's worst record for rape cases.
January 23, 2018 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Woody Allen backlash grows as daughter confirmed sexual assaults
Dylan Farrow claimed the director sexually assaulted her as a seven-year-old. Her mother split from Allen, who later got married with his lover's adoptive daughter.
January 18, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
S.Korean man arrested for murder of woman in Saigon
Police suspect that he was raping the woman and killed her when she resisted.
January 04, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Police seize Uber driver accused of rape in Saigon
The victim trapped the driver by offering to meet him to pay for the cell phone he had stolen from her.
December 14, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Foreign woman claims she was raped and robbed in Saigon
She said a strange man took advantage of her when she was drunk.
December 08, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam fires police investigators after alleged child rape victim kills herself
The two officers had dropped the case, but the teenage girl’s death prompted the suspect’s arrest months later.
November 29, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland
The scandal shook the Northern European country, as more than 151 sex assault cases have been revealed.
November 29, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
From streets to smartphones: India grapples with online rape
Rape videos will later be distributed for sales on social media or whatsapp.
November 15, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
No Rohingya woman safe as rapists run rampant - experts
Gang raped, impregnated, left behind, Rohingya women face a systematic sexual violence. History repeats as Myanmar military accused of ethnic cleasing.
October 20, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Nigerian man arrested for raping German woman in Saigon
Some members of the public are already blaming the 23-year-old woman for not protecting herself.
October 12, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
German woman reports being raped by foreign man in Saigon
The accused has only been identified as a black man whom she met in the city's backpacker district.
October 10, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Violence against girls 'accepted part of being female' - report
From girls being coerced to have sex in exchange for school books to being forced into marriage, violence against girls is seen as an accepted part of being female.
October 02, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
