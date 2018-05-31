VnExpress International
That sinking feeling again: Erosion exacts more toll in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta

By VnExpress   May 31, 2018 | 12:54 pm GMT+7
Sea erosion reduces nearly 50 houses to rubble.
Tags: Vietnam erosion climate change sinking Mekong Delta environment
 
