Vietnam’s Mekong Delta may be wiped out in 100 years
Officials have warned of a bleak future for the country's rice basket.
Vietnamese PM orders rice revolution to raise quality of production
Falling rice exports have prompted the government to rethink its strategy.
Vietnam tries to keep its head above water as scientists warn of sinking Mekong Delta
By 2100, half of the Mekong Delta could be swamped by rising sea levels.
March 31, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cargo ship sinks after collision with unknown vessel, 9 missing
Local authorities are searching for the missing crew and the identity of the other ship.
March 28, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Death toll from Indonesian boat accident climbs to 54: official
41 passengers were saved, the other 54 were found dead, six people are still missing.
November 04, 2016 | 04:40 pm GMT+7