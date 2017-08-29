VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Sinking overpass and underpass to be propped up by multi-million dollar investment in Saigon

By Vu Doan, Khanh Hoang   August 29, 2017 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
You're better off taking a boat on Nguyen Huu Canh Street when it's raining in the city.
Tags: overpass underpass Saigon HCMC Nguyen Huu Canh
 
View more

The man who 'cures' old books in Nha Trang

Far from Texas, Indian floods kill 500

The story behind Hanoi's 40-year-old 'bia hoi' glass

Saudi women take Mecca emergency role

 
go to top