VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saudi women take Mecca emergency role

By Reuters/Lucy Fielder   August 30, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
For the first time, Saudi women will field distress calls at this year's haj pilgrimage in Mecca, which starts on Wednesday. The conservative kingdom is tentatively opening up more jobs and education to women.
Tags: mecca saudi women Saudi Arabia
 
View more

Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for haj climax

The man who 'cures' old books in Nha Trang

Far from Texas, Indian floods kill 500

The story behind Hanoi's 40-year-old 'bia hoi' glass

 
go to top