VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for haj climax

By Reuters   September 1, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Over two million pilgrims reach Mount Arafat for a vigil to atone for their sins as the annual haj pilgrimage reaches its climax.
Tags: Muslim Islams religion pilgrimage haj
 
View more

Vietnamese kids denied childhood in scramble to support families

Typical North Korean home goes on show in Seoul

The man who visually documented the life of Vietnam's famed General

Fireballs streak through the air in Salvadorean town as part of annual festival

 
go to top