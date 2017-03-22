The most read Vietnamese newspaper
More countries could be listed for harsh US travel restrictions
'The goal is to protect Americans until foreign governments do comply with our standards,' said a U.S. counselor.
Suu Kyi silence on Myanmar ethnic cleansing charge draws cool response
Amnesty International described Suu Kyi's speech as 'little more than a mix of untruths and victim-blaming.'
Rohingya insurgents declare temporary ceasefire amid humanitarian crisis
Thousands of homes have been burned down, dozens of villages uprooted and thousands of people are still on the move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
September 10, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for haj climax
Over two million pilgrims reach Mount Arafat for a vigil to atone for their sins as the annual haj pilgrimage reaches its climax.
September 01, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home
From Hanoi to London and New Delhi, there are a million ways to celebrate your beliefs.
August 23, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Muslim divorce law 'unconstitutional', rules India's top court
The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word 'talaq' three times.
August 22, 2017 | 10:22 pm GMT+7
A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community
Despite the religion's strict traditions, the women are becoming more financially independent.
August 20, 2017 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
Trump claims victory as court partially reinstates travel ban
'It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective.'
June 27, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
The Met showcases Islamic art as a response toTrump's Muslim ban
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York leads Islamic art tours to improve understanding of its contributions to the world heritage.
June 16, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Two men stabbed to death on Oregon train trying to stop anti-Muslim rant
The attack unfolded hours before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month.
May 28, 2017 | 08:34 am GMT+7
US, Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle East, North Africa
The moves were prompted by reports that militant groups want to smuggle explosive devices inside electronic gadgets.
March 22, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Nike to launch high-tech hijab for female Muslim athletes
It's designed to allow athletes to observe the traditional Islamic practice of covering the head without compromising performance.
March 09, 2017 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Forbidden love: Valentine's Day ban for some in Muslim-majority Indonesia
Rights groups have expressed concerns over the influence of Islamist groups, who have targeted how people lead their lives.
February 14, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals
'We want an immediate stop to the violence. This is cruel.'
November 26, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
'We were family': Myanmar attacks shatter rare ethnic harmony
At least 26 civilians died in recent clashes, which the government has blamed on Muslim 'terrorists'.
October 15, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter