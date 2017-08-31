VnExpress International
Far from Texas, Indian floods kill 500

By Reuters/Colette Luke    August 31, 2017 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Texas may be reeling amid the worst flooding it's seen in 50 years but, in northeast India, torrential rain has killed more than 500 people, and there may be worse to come. 
