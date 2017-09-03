The most read Vietnamese newspaper
India, with eye on China ties, bans Tibetans rally in New Delhi
Relations between China and India have been tense in recent months.
Indian workers clash with fashion bosses as union activity rises
Increasing number of workers in the south Indian garment hub have been suspended or dismissed within days of ...
India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China
India already has strong naval ties with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
January 25, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Dozens of rape victim support centers to open in India
Fifty-one centers will be opened in Madhya Pradesh state which has the country's worst record for rape cases.
January 23, 2018 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Finding their voice, trafficked Indian girls testify against abusers
An estimated 200,000 Indian women and children are forced into prostitution through threat and coercion every year.
January 10, 2018 | 09:45 am GMT+7
In Asia, babies' brains at risk from toxic pollution: UN
India topped the list of countries with babies at risk, followed by China.
December 06, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
India acid attack victims defiant on the haute couture catwalk
The New Delhi catwalk honored definant women suffering from acid attack.
November 26, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Reverse migration? Pollution in India's cities draws residents back to rural life
City pollution has triggered a reverse migration trend in India - from the city to the countryside.
November 20, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
From streets to smartphones: India grapples with online rape
Rape videos will later be distributed for sales on social media or whatsapp.
November 15, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Witches beaten, buried, burned for land in princely Indian state
Poor, alone, low-caste women are targeted, and land grabbing may be the main cause.
October 04, 2017 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Growing unease as India curbs the net to keep the peace
Since Modi's election, 89 shutdowns have been ordered.
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Rickshaws to jump start India's all-electric drive
India, one of the world's most polluted nations, has one of the most ambitious plans to kick its fossil fuel addiction.
September 17, 2017 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Unwanted Rohingya face threats in India and Nepal
Detested in Myanmar, the Muslim Rohingya desperately seeking sanctuary get a new reminder of just how unloved they are in India too.
September 17, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Common ground in short supply as China hosts BRICS
Lumping together far-flung and vastly different political and economic systems, BRICS has long been viewed by many as contrived.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success
New research has found the smog and dust that sickens millions across India every year is also sapping solar power generation by more than 25 percent.
September 03, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
