Floodwaters released by Chinese dam in Cambodia forces thousands to flee
Environmental groups have repeatedly warned that the project would have a costly impact on the Mekong River's fisheries and biodiversity.
In Jakarta, flood-hit slum residents aim for a higher, drier future
Jakarta, a coastal city built on a swampy plain, faces no end of flood worries, not least because roughly 40 ...
Gold rush: Residents looking to strike it rich after floods in central Vietnam
Prospectors are panning, sluicing and dredging as the floodwaters recede, despite the dangers involved.
December 11, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Nha Trang streets flooded as heavy rain drenches the popular beach town in south central Vietnam
Many residents had to move to higher grounds as some areas were under 2 feet of water.
December 03, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam
Water discharged from hydropower dams during heavy rains has been blamed for escalating flooding in Vietnam.
November 13, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam
Garbage and mud need to be cleaned up before the town welcomes APEC visitors this weekend.
November 09, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Half of Hoi An under water following Storm Damrey induced heavy rains, dam discharge
The only way to travel around the UNESCO listed ancient town is by boat as water levels peaked yesterday at nearly 4 meters (13 feet).
November 07, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Saigon residents caught wading through record tide
The highest tide of the year at 1.69 (5.54 feet) meters threw cold water at not-so enthusiastic feet on Monday morning.
November 06, 2017 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Tourists paddle to safety after Storm Damrey drowns Hoi An
Some parts of Vietnam's popular ancient tourist town are under 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water.
November 05, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Heavy downpours, floods kill 4 in central Vietnam as Storm Damrey nears
Central and southern parts of the country have been put on high alert before the storm makes landfall on Saturday.
November 03, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Northern Vietnam left in path of destructive floods due to poor forecasting
A tropical depression has claimed at least 68 lives this week, the deadliest disaster to hit Vietnam in recent years.
October 15, 2017 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
Confessions of a hydropower calamity in Vietnam
The good, the bad and the ugly sides of hydropower plants in the Central Highlands.
October 15, 2017 | 01:22 am GMT+7
Budding typhoon could make landfall in central Vietnam
Rough seas and heavy rains are forecast for central and northern parts of the country in the next couple of days.
October 14, 2017 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Body of reporter found following massive floods in Vietnam
He was filming on a bridge when a torrent of water swept him and the bridge away.
October 13, 2017 | 07:42 pm GMT+7
Menacing typhoon threatens to claim more lives in flood-ravaged Vietnam
The new storm is forecast to bring more downpours to a region where at least 54 people have died due to floods this week.
October 13, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
