The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
overpass
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Sinking overpass and underpass to be propped up by multi-million dollar investment in Saigon
You're better off taking a boat on Nguyen Huu Canh Street when it's raining in the city.
Saigon suspends dangerous overpass construction near airport traffic hotspot
Inspectors said they 'could not overlook the serious safety violation', effectively meaning traffic woes are here ...
Protesters block traffic in Hanoi after requests for street overpass remain unanswered
Without an overpass, people have to take a detour to an intersection located a kilometer away.
November 08, 2016 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
$674 million overpass to hook up airport with downtown Saigon
Construction of Overpass No.1 from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district is scheduled to start next year with total investment of ...
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter