Sinking overpass and underpass to be propped up by multi-million dollar investment in Saigon

You're better off taking a boat on Nguyen Huu Canh Street when it's raining in the city.

Saigon suspends dangerous overpass construction near airport traffic hotspot

Inspectors said they 'could not overlook the serious safety violation', effectively meaning traffic woes are here ...

Protesters block traffic in Hanoi after requests for street overpass remain unanswered

Without an overpass, people have to take a detour to an intersection located a kilometer away.
November 08, 2016 | 07:40 pm GMT+7

$674 million overpass to hook up airport with downtown Saigon

Construction of Overpass No.1 from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district is scheduled to start next year with total investment of ...
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
 
