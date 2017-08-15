Saigon suspends dangerous overpass construction near airport traffic hotspot

Travelers drive around a construction site for an overpass near Tan Son Nhat airport. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Construction of an overpass which is expected to reduce heavy traffic near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has been suspended over fears it is putting local residents in danger.

An official from the city’s transport department said construction at the Nguyen Thai Son and Nguyen Kiem crossroads will be held up for two months.

Nguyen Bat Han, deputy chief inspector of the department, said the contractor had failed to fence off holes in front of people’s houses and had not set up enough warning signs.

“The company showed disregard for people’s lives. It did a messy job,” Han said, after his unit received complaints from residents.

The overpass is one of six projects that have been fast-tracked since the beginning of the year to clear clogged streets around Tan Son Nhat following a directive from the prime minister.

Han said the decision will mean delays for the overpass, but his department “could not overlook the serious safety violation”.

The steel overpass will cost an estimated VND504 billion ($22.17 million). Part of it opened to traffic in early July, while the rest is scheduled for completion between October and December.