protesters-block-traffic-in-hanoi-after-requests-for-street-overpass-remain-unanswered

Hundreds of residents from Dong Anh Ward in Hanoi set up a blockade on a road connecting the city center with Noi Bai Airport this morning to protest the lack of response for their calls for an overpass to be built to ease traffic.

Nguyen Tien Duong, deputy head of Nam Hong Commune, Dong Anh Ward, confirmed that about 300 residents gathered on the street. Authorities then spent half an hour convincing the crowd to remove their blockade and reconvene at a cultural center in Doai Village.

According to Duong, a section of Vo Van Kiet Street that runs through Doai Village is a traffic accident “hotspot” where many people have lost their lives.

At present, people must take a detour to an intersection located a kilometer away to cross the street. Duong said it has upset residents and was the reason for the protest.

“The project to build overpasses along Vo Van Kiet Street was proposed six years ago, but so far, it hasn’t been implemented. We have repeatedly petitioned higher (district and municipal) authorities but there hasn’t been any progress. We will continue to do so,” said Duong.

