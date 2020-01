Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island Seabed walk – discover another world on Phu Quoc Island

Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island

By Loc Chung January 8, 2020 | 09:54 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s biggest island offers visitors a guided underwater walking tour through beautiful coral reefs and schools of amazing, colorful marine creatures.