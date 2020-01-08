The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
Seabed walk – discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
By
Loc Chung
January 8, 2020 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s biggest island offers visitors a guided underwater walking tour through beautiful coral reefs and schools of amazing, colorful marine creatures.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Phu Quoc
underwater tour
seawalker
Vietnam travel
coral reefs
marine
Phu Quoc Island
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
It’s a golden time for rats at Bat Trang pottery village
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
Deadly clash erupts over land dispute in Hanoi
Unbelievable but true: they catch fish in a bottle
Reading:
Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives