The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
marine
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam rescues foreigner who suffers heart attack at sea
The 55-year-old Croatian lost consciousness on a cargo ship off the coast of Nha Trang.
Vinegar offers hope in Barrier Reef starfish battle
The reef contributes more than $5.2 billion a year to Australia's economy.
Snakes and scorpions in US marine survival training in Thailand
Drinking snake blood and throwing chickens are some of the 'jungle survival' skills U.S. troops are being taught as part of a ten-day joint military exercise in Thailand.
February 18, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishers rescue 2 Filipinos stranded at sea
They were exhausted after one week floating on a broken boat.
January 10, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7
U.S. and Japanese marines land on mission to Da Nang
Elite forces are turning their skills to upgrading schools and medical centers.
July 21, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Edible beer rings to keep marine life safe
A small brewery in the United States is hoping to make a big impact on ocean pollution and conservation. The beer makers are developing biodegradable, edible packaging in an ...
June 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s special forces take part in anti-terrorism drill in Singapore
Special forces from Vietnam have for the first time joined hands with elite forces from other countries in an anti-terrorism exercise in Singapore on May 9, the Vietnam People’s ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter