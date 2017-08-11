Vietnam rescues foreigner who suffers heart attack at sea

A photo provided by the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center shows a Croatian man receiving aids for a hypertensive crisis off Vietnam coast.

Vietnam deployed three coast guard vessels on Wednesday night to rescue a Croatian man who had suffered a heart attack on a cargo ship off the country's central coast.

Vietnam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center received an assistance request from their Hong Kong counterparts after the chief mechanic on a Panamanian vessel fell unconscious, local media reported.

The vessel was carrying crude oil from the UAE to South Korea when the 55-year-old man broke down 140 nautical miles off the coast of Nha Trang.

Medical workers provided emergency care at the scene before rushing the man to hospital a couple of hours later.

The center is working with foreign affairs agencies to send the man home. The rest of the crew have resumed their journey.