Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel

By Hoang Thuy   December 6, 2019 | 08:09 am GMT+7
The submarine rescue vessel MSSARS 9316 is launched in Hai Phong City, December 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Vietnam launched its first submarine rescue vessel in the northern port city of Hai Phong this week.

The MSSARS 9316, also known as Yet Kieu, was launched by the Z189 Company under the General Department of Defense Industry on Wednesday.

It has a water displacement capacity of 3,950 tons and can function non-stop at sea for 30 days while withstanding heavy winds.

The vessel was built in 17 months, the first of its kind in Vietnam, said the Ministry of National Defense.

The Vietnamese Navy currently has six Kilo 636 submarines named after major Vietnamese cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong.

