Endangered sea turtle saved from discarded net in southern Vietnam

A ranger of Con Dao National Park releases a hawksbill sea turtle to the sea after freeing it from a net, July 4, 2019. Photo by Con Dao National Park/via Vietnam News Agency.

The rangers of Con Dao National Park found the hawksbill sea turtle, which weighed about six kilograms (13 pounds), during a patrol on Thursday. It was trapped in a discarded plastic net and its life was in danger. After the net was cut, the turtle swam back into the sea, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The hawksbill sea turtle, whose scientific name is Eretmochelys imbricate, is classified a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Its capture and trade are outlawed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

The species is threatened due to pollution and loss of nesting areas because of coastal development, coupled with their inherently slow growth, maturity and reproductive rates.

Five turtle species are listed in Vietnam’s Red Book: the green, hawksbill, loggerhead, leatherback, and olive ridley. Hunting or trading of any of them is a crime.