VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Phu Quoc Island
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese resorts win top prizes at World Travel Awards 2017

Two Sun Group resorts were honored at the 24th World Travel Awards (WTA) 2017 in Phu Quoc Island on December 10.

Landslide of orders at the launch of Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort

The resort is on track to become an investor favorite this year, thanks to its outstanding location and expected ...

Sun Group adds new masterpiece to Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is expected to put Kem Beach on the global map of super luxury tourism.
June 06, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
 
go to top