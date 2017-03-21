The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers
The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.
Huge crowds expected in Vietnam's top tourist destinations this spring festival
From northern mountains to southern beaches, hotels are already booked up a month before the country's longest ...
New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok
Bangkok Airways is the only scheduled airline to fly directly to Phu Quoc Island from Thailand.
October 30, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam
Leave the sun-kissed resorts behind and experience the raw beauty the south has to offer.
September 25, 2017 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
Ferries to Phu Quoc suspended due to bad weather
The vessels will resume transport when the weather calms down.
September 23, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam officials flummoxed by Russian beggar on popular tourist island
The island authorities want more power to deal with foreigners who beg, disrupt public order, cause traffic accidents and street fights.
August 10, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7
This noodle soup is one more reason why you should visit Phu Quoc
Forget the beaches and jungle for a second, and get your chops around a bowl of this.
August 06, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Take a trip to Vietnam's Maldives, with cash to spare
Hop on a boat and cruise out to these island paradises if you want to get away from it all.
July 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans to open 'outstanding' special economic zones
The country is becoming more selective in the kind of investment it seeks, giving greater priority to high-tech and green sectors.
May 24, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
10 best budget resorts in Vietnam for your holiday
Here are our picks of the best resorts that don't cost you your leg and arm.
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s lesser-known beaches recommended among Asia’s best
The Telegraph praises the hidden gems in southern and central Vietnam as ‘idyllic.’
March 21, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Charter flights to link Italy, U.K. with Vietnam's Phu Quoc by late 2017
Travel firms TUI and Alpitour World are seeking cooperation from Vietnam to launch the service in November and December.
March 16, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Phu Quoc Island's $5 bln venture to quadruple incomes - investment ministry
The government has high hopes for one of the country's first special economic zones.
March 03, 2017 | 09:47 am GMT+7
Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals
While news of Vietnam opening up the lucrative industry probably comes as music to the ears of investors, critics are more cautious.
January 21, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Sun Group launches villas and apartments on Phu Quoc Island
Invest in a touch of class to enjoy life by the sea.
November 24, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
