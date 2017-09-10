The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit
7 Mar 2018
5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control
17 Jan 2018
Plastic bags coat Saigon's walking street after raving NYE party
1 Jan 2018
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
25 Dec 2017
HCMC puts the future of e-governance to the test
13 Dec 2017
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk under police protection as death threats mount
By
Vu Doan
September 10, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Followed home and threatened with a grisly end, Doan Ngoc Hai isn't ready to give up his year-long campaign just yet.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Sidewalk Cleanup
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
Saigon
HCMC
sidewalk
campaign
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnam conducts disaster drills off northern coast
Hawaii volcano expels lava in spectacular eruption
As Floridians face Irma's wrath, Cubans swim through its aftermath
Thousands flood opening of H&M's first Vietnam store
Reading:
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk under police protection as death threats mount
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World