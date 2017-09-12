Hawaii volcano expels lava in spectacular eruption

VnExpress International
By Reuters   September 12, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7
Kilauea, the world's most active volcano, sends streams of lava rolling down a thirty-foot cone.
