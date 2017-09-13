VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Twenty dollar budget for agency probing Duterte's drug war

By Reuters/Grace Lee   September 13, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
Philippine lawmakers allocate an annual budget of just 1,000 pesos ($20) to the Commission on Human Rights, a public body that has clashed repeatedly with Duterte over his bloody war on drugs.
Tags: duterte. philippines drug war
 
View more

Amazing photos of Saturn as Cassini makes its grand finale

Hanoi's government agencies take the plunge with plan to move in together

Banksy donates new artwork to anti-war art fair

Facebook clamping down on who cashes in on ads

 
go to top