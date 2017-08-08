The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
Captain Sidewalk's pending resignation letter mentions million-dollar interests in the sidewalks backed by some officials.
HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official
The city's vice chairman said the new scheme will be 'fairer and more practical'.
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails
In his resignation letter, Doan Ngoc Hai said his campaign collided with businesses that had million-dollar interests on the sidewalks.
January 08, 2018 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Street barber eats humble pie for threatening to kill Saigon's Captain Sidewalk
The disgruntled man says he was resentful of a cleanup campaign that exacted a heavy toll on his fellow street vendors.
December 09, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
More red tape could make you see less of Captain Sidewalk on Saigon streets
District 1 has set up a new task force whose action is contingent on complaints, essentially undercutting Captain Sidewalk's authority.
October 14, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk told to tread carefully around diplomatic cars as cleanup campaign continues
Doan Ngoc Hai showed a rare moment of leniency on Thursday and simply issued a warning to the driver of a diplomatic car.
September 22, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
No country for walking men
With some of the world's most cluttered sidewalks and reluctant pedestrians, getting around Saigon by foot can be a drag.
September 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk under police protection as death threats mount
Followed home and threatened with a grisly end, Doan Ngoc Hai isn't ready to give up his year-long campaign just yet.
September 10, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk faces death threats as cleanup campaign widens
It was just a matter of time before someone snapped over the radical cleanup campaign in District 1.
September 06, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk looks to fine mother-in-law’s restaurant for dumping sewage
'I want to make an example of my family by punishing them first.'
August 25, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
The man behind Saigon's sidewalk cleanup campaign returns to the streets
'The wards didn't take the task seriously and allowed the sidewalks to be retaken, so I have returned to deal with it.'
August 08, 2017 | 12:34 pm GMT+7
Saigon's sidewalk cleanup pioneer asks for 'carte blanche' to plow ahead
District 1's vice chairman Doan Ngoc Hai is asking for the power to 'punish anyone that breaks the rules, even officials.'
August 04, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Sidewalk campaign, part 2: The man behind Saigon’s cleanup is back
Like it or not, Doan Ngoc Hai will soon return to the streets.
June 14, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Saigon locals sideswiped by proposed hike to sidewalk rental fees
'Screw it if it’s a public space or not'.
June 08, 2017 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Saigon bus drives on sidewalk to beat traffic, leaves pedestrians in shock
A viral video captures the moment, showing motorbikes are no longer the only invasive vehicles.
June 03, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7
