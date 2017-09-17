With some of the world's most cluttered sidewalks and reluctant pedestrians, getting around Saigon by foot can be a drag.

In her seven years living in Saigon, Le Hong Van travels around mostly on foot, only resorting to buses and motorbike taxis for long distance commutes.

“I am scared of the traffic here, where even slow drivers can crash any time,” said Van, 25, who is originally from the Central Highland province of Lam Dong. But she added that not even walking always saves her from being hit by the bikes.

Many times Van has found herself in front of speeding motorcycles while strolling on the sidewalk.

“I often get honked at the back by the invading motorbike riders for ‘blocking their way’,” she said. “Sometimes I yell at them, and all the time they just keep driving past me on the pavement.”