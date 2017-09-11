VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

As Floridians face Irma's wrath, Cubans swim through its aftermath

By Reuters   September 11, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
The 125-mile-per-hour hurricane that tore through the Cuban coastline on Saturday has turned Havana into one big swimming pool. 
Tags: cuba irma flood
 
View more

Twenty dollar budget for agency probing Duterte's drug war

Painful images of Florida Keys as few residents granted entry

Vietnam conducts disaster drills off northern coast

Hawaii volcano expels lava in spectacular eruption

 
go to top