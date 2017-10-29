VnExpress International
Saigon's 62-year-old drug warrior: 'Drug addicts are patients, not criminals'

By Minh Nhat   October 29, 2017 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
This woman is determined to win back drug addicts by love and caring after the death of her son.
