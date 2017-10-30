VnExpress International
The alarm bells that guard a Saigon commune

By Nguyen Diep   October 30, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
500 bells have been installed in Ba Diem Commune to alert residents in case of arson or burglary and to scare drug users away. 
Tags: Vietnam communal life security oddity Saigon drug crimes
 
