VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

5 times foreigners muscled in on Vietnam’s traffic offenders

By Staff reporters   October 31, 2017 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
Dragging a woman and her bike onto a sidewalk or stopping motorbikes from driving the wrong way. They all went viral.
Tags: Vietnam traffic expats foreigners
 
View more

Storm Damrey wreaks havoc in central, southern Vietnam

An artistic trip back in time in an ancient Saigon villa

Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

What do you know about Da Nang, the upcoming host of APEC?

 
go to top