Vietnam named one of the friendliest places on Earth for expats
More than 80 percent of expats describe the Vietnamese as welcoming, and 16 percent plan to stay forever.
Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An
One victim was a Japanese man who was riding a bicycle earlier this month when his bag was snatched.
Swedish man arrested after breaking into offices of Ho Chi Minh City aviation company
The man was taken down by security forces after running into the building for no apparent reason at 2 a.m.
March 20, 2018 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Microsoft uploads Vietnamese to text-to-speech translator
Tourists can now just type into the Microsoft Translator app and switch on the audio to be heard.
March 09, 2018 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Taxi driver rips off American tourists in Hanoi
It's the second time the driver has been caught trying to charge foreigners 10 times the meter fee.
March 07, 2018 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
South Korean man found dead in Vietnamese forest
Police said he was a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory.
February 24, 2018 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month
The exhausted man was found clinging to his boat after it was hit by a storm off the coast of Japan.
February 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam
The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.
February 02, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Foreign visitors to Vietnam skyrocket 42 pct in January
Overseas Vietnamese are returning for the Lunar New Year, and western visitors are arriving on their winter breaks.
January 30, 2018 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Taxi driver fired for ripping off Korean tourists in central Vietnam
The tourists received a refund and free rides after their complaint was shared on Facebook.
January 25, 2018 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
Foreign man wanted for allegedly setting Hanoi woman on fire
He was seen near the victim’s shop with a can of liquid shortly before the incident happened.
January 20, 2018 | 12:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese men jailed for snatching phone from foreign tourist
The court said the act had given Vietnam and its people a bad reputation.
January 09, 2018 | 09:45 am GMT+7
British tourist stuck in mountain hole in Vietnam for hours now safe
The 49-year-old slipped into a mountain hole at sea and was stuck there for six hours until border guards came to his rescue.
January 05, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
S.Korean man arrested for murder of woman in Saigon
Police suspect that he was raping the woman and killed her when she resisted.
January 04, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
S African girl dies during cycling tour in Vietnam’s Hoi An
The teenager reportedly collapsed after saying that she was tired from half an hour of cycling.
December 11, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7
