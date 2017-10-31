VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

What do you know about Da Nang, the upcoming host of APEC?

By Staff reporters   October 31, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central city has released a self-introductory video a week before it welcomes world leaders to the key regional summit.

APEC Summit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

See more
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang APEC destinations travel
 
View more

Naked ambition: Pursuing the art of bodypainting in Saigon

Storm Damrey wreaks havoc in central, southern Vietnam

An artistic trip back in time in an ancient Saigon villa

Four-legged 'robodog' hoping to become as popular as a smartphone

 
go to top