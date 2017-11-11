The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
APEC
11 Pacific trade pact countries go it alone without US
The deal, set to be sealed on Thursday, is seen by some members as striking a blow against protectionism.
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise
A white paper says 'China is challenging America's position', as Australia calls for U.S. engagement.
CPTPP: What is it and what does it mean for Vietnam?
The U.S. may have abandoned the TPP trade deal, but the 11 remaining members are working on an alternative.
November 15, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Wrap-up: Trump's arrival in Vietnam met with excitement and doubt
As Vietnamese people lined the streets of Da Nang to welcome Donald Trump, the TPP countries agreed to forge ahead without the U.S.
November 13, 2017 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
Trump says he trusts Putin's denials of election meddling
Trump made the comment after he and Putin met briefly at the APEC Summit in Vietnam on Saturday.
November 12, 2017 | 12:57 pm GMT+7
Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit
Anticipation has been building for Trump’s visit to a country where his predecessor Obama received a boisterous rock-star welcome last year.
November 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Wave and say cheese: APEC leaders pose for 'family photo'
Leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies gather for a 'family photograph' after a retreat session at the APEC summit in Vietnam.
November 11, 2017 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Putin, Trump agree to fighting IS in Syria, Kremlin says
The conversation took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.
November 11, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam
Spouses of APEC leaders take a stroll through the beloved ancient town of Hoi An near the summit venue on Saturday morning.
November 11, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Trump, Duterte meet for first time at APEC summit in Vietnam
Trump told Duterte 'see you tomorrow.'
November 11, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit
Television pictures showed Putin and Trump talking as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph.
November 11, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
TPP trade deal advances without United States
The agreement would now be called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
November 11, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
APEC ministers publish joint statement after wrangling over language
The statement refers to free and fair trade and to members 'improving adherence to rules agreed upon.'
November 11, 2017 | 09:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam's president hosts press conference after APEC leaders retreat concludes
A joint statement issued by 21 APEC economies following their meeting in Vietnam showed the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump.
November 11, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
TPP countries agree to keep trade deal alive, much work remains
The 11 countries committed to 'the core elements' of the trade deal while making clear more work remains.
November 11, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
