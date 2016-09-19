The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Getting festive at Hanoi's first German Christmas market
A taste of Germany to get you warmed up for the Christmas season in Hanoi.
5 times foreigners muscled in on Vietnam’s traffic offenders
Dragging a woman and her bike onto a sidewalk or stopping motorbikes from driving the wrong way. They all went ...
Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey
Only 28 percent of expats in Vietnam agree they enjoy a better overall quality of life than in their home countries.
September 27, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?
Some say it’s simple economics, but whether that makes it right is another question.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Why should foreigners earn more than locals in Vietnam?
Trying to explain the salary disparity and the reasons behind it.
September 25, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
Nha Trang struggles to return homeless Russian
Authorities have been unable to get in touch with the man's relatives in Vietnam or Russia.
February 13, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Hanoi named one of the cheapest cities worldwide to start anew
Once you hit the city, living is cheap, but getting there might set you back more than a few dollars.
January 19, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC
The country ranks above Japan and fourth in Asia.
January 04, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi
'I can’t report them all. At this point I just consider it normal.'
November 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator
A senior lawmaker calls for allowing foreigners to work as tour guides in Vietnam.
September 20, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7