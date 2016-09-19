VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag expats
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Getting festive at Hanoi's first German Christmas market

A taste of Germany to get you warmed up for the Christmas season in Hanoi.

5 times foreigners muscled in on Vietnam’s traffic offenders

Dragging a woman and her bike onto a sidewalk or stopping motorbikes from driving the wrong way. They all went ...

Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey

Only 28 percent of expats in Vietnam agree they enjoy a better overall quality of life than in their home countries.
September 27, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7

Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?

Some say it’s simple economics, but whether that makes it right is another question.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7

Why should foreigners earn more than locals in Vietnam?

Trying to explain the salary disparity and the reasons behind it. 
September 25, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7

Nha Trang struggles to return homeless Russian

Authorities have been unable to get in touch with the man's relatives in Vietnam or Russia.
February 13, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7

Hanoi named one of the cheapest cities worldwide to start anew

Once you hit the city, living is cheap, but getting there might set you back more than a few dollars.
January 19, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC

The country ranks above Japan and fourth in Asia.
January 04, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7

Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi

'I can’t report them all. At this point I just consider it normal.'
November 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator

A senior lawmaker calls for allowing foreigners to work as tour guides in Vietnam.
September 20, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top