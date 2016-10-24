The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon's 62-year-old drug warrior: 'Drug addicts are patients, not criminals'
This woman is determined to win back drug addicts by love and caring after the death of her son.
One in 10 Vietnamese drug addicts living in Saigon
The country's biggest city also accounts for 16 percent of new HIV cases reported nationwide.
Saigon official claims drug rehab centers are 'fine'
The 10,000 patients undergoing rehab are apparently in good hands, despite recent breakouts.
December 02, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Over 100 drug addicts escape rehab center in southern Vietnam, again
Two weeks ago, over 500 drug addicts staged a massive breakout at the same center.
November 06, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Over 500 drug addicts escape from rehabilitation center in southern Vietnam
A majority of them remain at large.
October 24, 2016 | 02:07 am GMT+7