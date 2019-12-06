VnExpress International
Quang Ngai locals worry loss as seawater turns black
 
 

By Pham Linh, Hoang Huy   December 6, 2019 | 07:35 pm GMT+7
Water along a 200-meter stretch of Khe Hai Beach in the central Quang Ngai Province has turned black and has yellowish foam.

