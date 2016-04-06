VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag economic zone
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Giant inland port to drive goods through northern Vietnam

The northern inland port will be built in Hanoi with a total investment of VND2.5 trillion ($115 million), according to a report on the government ...

Binh Dinh revokes investment license from $1 billion Russian manufacturing project

Binh Dinh province has withdrawn one of the largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) licenses granted in ...
 
go to top