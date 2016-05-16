Giant inland port to drive goods through northern Vietnam

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committees Nguyen Duc Chung speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the northern largest inland port. Photo by Gia Huy

Chairman of the capital's People's Committees Nguyen Duc Chung said at the groundbreaking ceremony on May 15 that the port will provide customs clearance services for massive flows of commodities before they reach seaports or international border gates in the northern provinces of Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Lao Cai.

The port will be constructed in two phases and cover a total area of 47.2 hectares.

The first phase of the project will cost VND782 billion ($35 million) and provide clearance services for 380,000 containers each year. This phase is expected to finish in the last quarter of 2017.

In the second phase, investors will pour an extra VND1.7 trillion ($80 million) into the project to double the volume of goods to 760,000 containers per year. Phase two is scheduled for completition in the last quarter of 2021.

Nguyen Quoc Binh, general director of Hanel Company, one of two main investors, said the inland port will also provide logistics services and warehouses for Hanoi’s economic zones and surrounding provinces.