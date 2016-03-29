VnExpress International
Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28

The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel demand.

Vietnam raises $245 mln from refinery operator Binh Son's IPO

Overseas investors bought a 4.77 percent stake in the company at the IPO.

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery operator aims to raise $155 mln from January IPO

Binh Son also plans to offer a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors.
December 21, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses

PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam's fuel imports may drop as Dung Quat oil refinery tax cut finally felt

Lower tax will help boost 2017 Dung Quat output by 20 percent.
July 26, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s Dung Quat oil refinery meets one-third of 2017 revenue target in Q1

The refinery has projected its annual revenue target for this year to fall 17 percent.
March 28, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices

The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.
February 20, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

PetroVietnam expects approval for Exxon gas field this month

The field is expected to produce about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.
July 14, 2016 | 01:11 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese authorities may terminate $4.5 billion Taiwanese steel project

South-central Vietnamese province of Quang Ngai has requested the central government on June 6 to terminate a $4.5 billion Taiwanese steel project.
June 07, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Vietcombank lends $90 million to Dung Quat oil refinery operator

Vietcombank has pledged loans worth a total of VND5 trillion ($224 million) to Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company, the operator of Vietnam's only working oil refinery and ...
May 09, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7

Biofuel plant halts production

National petroleum giant PetroVietnam has temporarily suspended production at its 100 million liter/year ethanol plant in Dung Quat due to high production costs and low sales of ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
 
