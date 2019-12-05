VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone

By Pham Linh   December 5, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone
Black seawater along the coast of Quang Ngai. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Linh.

Seawater near ports of the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central province of Quang Ngai has turned dark black for the last 10 days.

The color change can be seen on a length of nearly 200 meters on the coast.

Nguyen Duy Khac, a commune chairman in the area, also said that when the waves retreat, a black viscous residue can be seen on the sand.

Black and viscous residue left on the sand when the waves recede. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Linh.

Black and viscous residue left on the sand when the waves recede. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Linh.

The water is part of a tourist area and has always been clean blue, according to locals.

They suspect that the cause of this severe contamination is untreated sewage discharge from heavy industry factories at the Dung Quat Economic Zone.

Environment officials have taken samples of the contaminated seawater for examination.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Quang Ngai Dung Quat environment pollution seawater
 
Read more
Moon bear caged for a lifetime tastes freedom

Moon bear caged for a lifetime tastes freedom

Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel

Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel

Vietnam, US commence dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase

Vietnam, US commence dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase

Vietnam rejects 'baseless' information on citizens undermining Cambodian sovereignty

Vietnam rejects 'baseless' information on citizens undermining Cambodian sovereignty

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

33 kg of drugs wash ashore in central Vietnam

33 kg of drugs wash ashore in central Vietnam

Hanoi considers banning cyclos to combat congestion

Hanoi considers banning cyclos to combat congestion

 
go to top