Quang Ngai
Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran
Many young Americans today do not learn about this dark chapter of their history.
Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam
As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.
Vietnam's Ly Son Island builds $9 million port to boost tourism
The island is emerging as a new favorite vacation destination in central Vietnam.
November 24, 2016 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese authorities may terminate $4.5 billion Taiwanese steel project
South-central Vietnamese province of Quang Ngai has requested the central government on June 6 to terminate a $4.5 billion Taiwanese steel project.
June 07, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Mass drowning probe finds nine schoolboys were "trying to save each other"
Nine schoolboys who drowned in central Vietnam had been trying to help each other after they started experiencing difficulties, said local fire and rescue authorities yesterday ...
April 20, 2016 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s modern Tarzan
After 40 years living in the forest, Ho Van Lang, 44, and his father have returned to civilization in the central province of Quang Ngai.
April 06, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
