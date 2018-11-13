VnExpress International
Video
Mushroom and bacteria turn light into clean energy

By Reuters   November 13, 2018 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
A team from the Stevens Institute of Technology have developed a 'power mushroom' able to create renewable energy.

