Video
Daredevil daughter rides dirt bike around with dad

By Minh Nhat, Cong Khang   November 14, 2018 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
Meet Thanh Thanh of Saigon who rides a dirt bike, quad bike and other vehicles at the age of five.

Vietnam Saigon dirt bike quad bike father and dauther
 
