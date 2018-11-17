AFF Cup 2018 highlights: Vietnam 2 - 0 Malaysia

VnExpress International
Video
AFF SUZUKI CUP 2018 Highlights: Vietnam 2 - 0 Malaysia
 
 

By VnExpress   November 17, 2018 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Watch all of the drama disclosed last night at Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium between Vietnam and Malaysia.

AFF Cup

AFF Cup: online tickets for Vietnam vs. Philippines match sold out

Two Vietnamese football stars named in AFF Championship Best XI

Vietnam give emotional shout out to injured teammate during Cambodia win

